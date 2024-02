Delaware-based steelmaker US Forged Rings (USFR) announced a $700m investment in a tower manufacturing facility and steel forging plant to feed the growing Northeast offshore wind sector by “filling a critical supply chain gap”, the company said.

The investment “was spurred by our confidence in the medium and long-term prospects of the US market, which is in its early phases of development and needs a local supply chain to rely on,” said Giacomo Sozzi, president of USFR.