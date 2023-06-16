An independent federal government watchdog has opened an investigation into the impact of New Jersey’s offshore wind sector on the marine environment, local fisheries, navigational safety, and more, according to Republican congressional representative Chris Smith.

US Government Accountability Office (GAO), a non-partisan investigatory arm of Congress that provides information to heads of executive agencies and the public to “improve government and save taxpayers billions of dollars”, confirmed it had taken up the investigation.

“The exact scope of what we will cover, and the expected time frames, will be some of the first things determined as the work gets underway,” GAO managing director of public affairs Chuck Young told Recharge.