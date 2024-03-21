The US will need to invest almost $1trn to electrify medium- and heavy-duty vehicles including $370bn by utilities on distribution grid upgrades ahead of demand, according to a study by consultancy Roland Berger.

Fleet and charge point operators can expect to invest $620bn into charging infrastructure, which includes chargers, site infrastructure, and utility service costs.

“It’s clear that an industry with a yearly turnover of about $800bn and a profit margin around 5% cannot invest $620bn without financial support or a significant increase in freight rates,” said Wilfried Aulbur, senior partner at Roland Berger.