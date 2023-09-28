A new study finds that an ambitious 55GW floating wind deployment along the US West Coast would require some $30bn in port and supply chain investment but generate thousands of jobs and billions in economic activity.

The study, The Impacts of Developing a Port Network for Floating Offshore Wind Energy on the West Coast, found that reaching the full scenario for floating wind in the deep Pacific Ocean coastal waters would require up to nine staging and integration (S&I) ports and 17 operations and maintenance (O&M) sites along California, Oregon, and Washington, for around $11bn.