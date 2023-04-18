Clean energy companies have announced $150bn in capital investment for utility-scale energy storage, solar, and wind generation and manufacturing facilities in the US since the federal climate law took effect last August, according to a new report from American Clean Power Association (ACP).

“The clean energy transition is racing ahead. American companies are making massive investments that are increasing American competitiveness and revitalizing the manufacturing sector,” said CEO Jason Grumet.

The national trade group, based in Washington, DC, said the $150bn tally comprises nearly 96GW of announced clean energy generating capacity and 47 utility-scale manufacturing facilities that represent new investments, expansions, and re-openings.