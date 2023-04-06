US government draft guidance issued Tuesday on application of federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) confirms that offshore wind farms are eligible for a 10% adder if their onshore substations are located in “energy communities”.

IRA, the nation's landmark climate law that took effect last August, defines energy communities as districts that have been impacted by industrial activities particularly related to fossil fuel usage, including power generation.

Assuming prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements are met, an offshore wind project located within a recognised energy community could benefit beyond a 30% investment tax credit (ITC).