New York state’s Port of Albany planned offshore wind facility cleared its penultimate regulatory hurdle with a greenlight from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – but the Army will have the final say.

The port, located in upstate New York some 242km (150 miles) north of New York City, is slated for a massive tower manufacturing facility under development by a joint venture (JV) of Canada-based Marmen and Welcon of Denmark.

The facility will build towers for Equinor-BP’s 2.1GW Empire Wind 1 & 2 project's 138 Vestas