The Department of Energy (DoE) on Wednesday announced more than $200m for modernisation and expansion of the country’s hydroelectric plant which presently supplies about 6% of US electricity.

The funding is part of a $1trn bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. Of the $550bn in new spending, $76bn is allocated for energy investments using competitive grants, loan or block grants, and loan or financing programmes.

Hydropower in all its forms will increase availability of dependable energy, helping achieve Biden’s 2035 goal of a carbon-free electric grid.