The US offshore wind sector gathered in Baltimore for the International Partnering Forum (IPF) event at a moment of unique excitement and trepidation for the industry.

Excitement because with steel going in the water this year at its first large-scale projects and robust support from the Biden administration – underlined this week by a new US offshore wind strategy and the first winners announced of a major floating wind prize – the industry looks all set for lift off.

But trepidation too, as over recent months a clutch of potential new obstacles emerged, from concerns over whale deaths to fears over supply chain readiness, the latter underlined with news that offshore wind may find itself in a battle with the US Navy over access to steel.

One of US offshore wind’s major challenges is to think big enough to fulfil its potential, argued Liz Burdock, CEO of industry body and IPF organiser Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW), in an article for Recharge.

In that respect the industry needs more officials like Maryland governor Wes Moore, who told IPF he supports quintupling the state’s offshore wind goal from 1.6GW to 8.5GW by 2031.

That approach brought a round of applause from US Wind CEO and industry pioneer Jeff Grybowski, who said scale was the only way for the industry to continue its cost-cutting journey in an age of inflation.

Norway officially joined the club of countries advancing large-scale offshore wind when the Nordic nation took the wraps off its eagerly awaited first tenders for 3GW of fixed-bottom and floating wind.

The Norwegian wind industry was especially enthusiastic for what it sees a chance to take a global lead in floating, urging its government to keep up the pace and help beat Scotland into the water.

The Scots won’t easily give up their hard-fought status as floating pacesetter, however, as the recent INTOG leasing round proved. BVGA’s Alun Roberts in an article for Recharge said that if INTOG can overcome its challenges, it could provide a global blueprint for floating’s roll-out.