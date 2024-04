The US has signed up Japan as its first international partner in a Biden administration plan to get 15GW of floating offshore wind installed in American waters in the next decade.

The news was announced on Wednesday during a visit of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House to meet President Joe Biden.

The US Floating Offshore Wind Shot aims to reduce the cost of floating offshore wind by more than 70%, to $45/MWh, and reach 15GW of deployment in the US by 2035.