The developer of Chokecherry and Sierra Madre (CCSM) wind farm in Wyoming is now targeting 3.5GW nameplate capacity, 17% more than initially planned, and believes the $5bn project can qualify for an extra 20% in federal production tax credit (PTC) bonuses, Recharge has learned.

CCSM will be similar in size to SunZia in New Mexico, the largest onshore wind project in the western hemisphere that is due online in early 2026.