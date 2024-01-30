Amazon will take 473MW-worth of power from the Moray West project off Scotland, in what was described as an “innovative and unprecedented” route to market for offshore wind power.

The US corporation signed a corporate power purchase agreement with Engie, which is marketing the power from the 882MW wind farm due to enter service later this year.

The deal with Amazon means Moray West now has the vast majority of its output committed under deals with tech giants, which are increasingly turning to corporate PPAs to help meet green energy commitments at their power-hungry data centre fleets.