The head of Europe’s main wind industry group warned project developers to think about the “long-term implications” before being “tempted” by cheap Chinese wind turbines that he claimed are being offered with unfair subsidies and could be a security threat.

WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson told Recharge that the EU must deliver on a package of measures promised earlier this week by Commission president Ursula von der Leyen or risk another key industry going the way of solar 15 years ago, when European PV production folded in the face of Chinese alternatives.