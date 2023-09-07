Octopus Energy has invested in Norway’s Deep Wind Offshore as the UK-based group targets 10GW of offshore wind by 2032, despite soaring costs in the sector sending other developers running from projects.

Octopus Energy’s generation arm announced today (Thursday) its investment in Deep Wind, an international offshore wind developer with a pipeline of projects in Norway, Sweden, and South Korea.

Octopus said its 10GW of planned offshore wind will be enough to power 8.5 million homes.

Neither Octopus nor Deep Wind in its own announcement specified how much the UK company is investing or what equity stake it has taken.