DTEK is determined to build more “hard-to-hit” renewable energy capacity as the Ukrainian utility prepares for new Russian military strikes against the country’s energy system.

The company despite the war has brought the first 114MW phase of its Tyligulska wind farm on the Black Sea online, sited relatively close to the frontline.

“Despite its location just 60 miles from the frontline, its 19 Vestas turbines dispersed over a wide area make it harder for the enemy to hit and therefore a more resilient source of power,” DTEK said in a release.