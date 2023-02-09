A final decision from the UK government on go-ahead of the delayed giant Hornsea 4 offshore wind farm has been put back a further five months, after the newly created Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) decided it needed “further information” of operator Orsted’s plan to “compensate for impacts” on native seabird populations.

A verdict on the key development consent order (DCO) for the 2.6GW North Sea array, which has been beset by project-delaying issues linked to the area’s kittiwake, razorbill, guillemot and gannet flocks, is now promised “no later than 12 July 2023”, said parliamentary under-secretary of state, Lord Callanan.