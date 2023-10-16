Developer Ocean Winds further pushed at the boundaries of UK offshore wind as it installed the first foundations at its Moray West project off Scotland.

The first monopile for the 882MW Moray West array was installed earlier this month by the Bokalift 2 heavy lift crane vessel, owned by Dutch maritime transport and offshore construction specialist, Boskalis.

Another two monopiles have been put in place since then and Ocean Winds expects to have turbines in place early next year, according to Moray West project manager Pete Geddes.