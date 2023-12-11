The UK offshore wind sector remains “confident” of growth despite a year that has seen it buffeted by inflation and supply chain pressures, according to a new survey.

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s second annual survey on the sector found that companies remain optimistic about revenue and employment over the short, medium and long term.

A difficult year has left a mark, however, with 25% of respondents reporting a decline in confidence over the last year, up from 4% in last year’s survey.