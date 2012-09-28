The UK risks “being left behind” and losing its top table status in global offshore wind, a major renewables body warned as it released latest figures showing new markets chipping away at Britain’s share of worldwide pipeline.

The UK – for years the world’s largest offshore wind market by installed capacity before being overtaken by China in 2020 – now has 8.5% of a fast-expanding total global pipeline of 1,174GW spanning 38 nations, said RenewableUK in its latest update citing its own EnergyPulse data.