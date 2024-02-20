As the UK looks to bounce back from its calamitous renewable energy auction last year, RWE’s country chief has warned there must be an “urgent rethink” around what he argues is faulty energy price modelling that could limit the number of projects awarded in the next round.

Assumptions the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) makes about future energy market prices used as a base for its contracts for difference (CfD) auctions means it currently “seriously overestimates” the likely cost of renewable energy to consumers, argues Tom Glover, the UK chief for German developer RWE.