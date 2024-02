The UK could secure a record number of offshore wind farm commitments at its upcoming AR6 renewables auction, shaking off the failure of last year’s edition by as much as doubling the country’s generation capacity from such projects, according to green energy lobby group RenewableUK.

Fourteen wind farms with nearly 10.3GW capacity have qualified as eligible to bid in this year’s contracts for difference auction, RenewableUK said in a report released today (Friday).