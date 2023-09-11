Plans for a pioneering UK floating wind farm are in jeopardy after the TotalEnergies-led consortium advancing the project did not bid in the nation’s disastrous latest green energy auction, which offshore developers shunned due to the low terms on offer.

Blue Gem Wind, a joint venture between French oil giant TotalEnergies and Ireland’s Simply Blue, did not enter the latest contract-for-difference auction for its 100MW Erebus test and demonstration wind farm in the Celtic Sea off Wales.

“Well-known global factors that have significantly increased supply chain costs in the last 18 months, combined with deploying floating technology in a region that has not previously supported offshore wind, have created a challenging environment,” a Blue Gem spokesperson is quoted as saying.