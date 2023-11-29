The UK expects to award a bumper 10GW of offshore wind in its next round of renewable energy auctions after being shocked into action by the halt of a major project, said a senior executive from one of the sector’s biggest players.

Helene Bistrom, head of the wind business area for Swedish utility Vattenfall, said the British government had sent a “very positive signal” over the prospects for its AR6 allocation round next year when it boosted by two thirds the maximum price it will pay for offshore wind contracts-for-difference (CfDs).