The UK is ranked as the most attractive market globally for floating wind with Norway second and Portugal last, according to a new index for the fast-emerging sector.

Britain scores top on a multi-factor list compiled by offshore wind analyst and research specialist 4C Offshore (see table at foot).

While the UK’s long-term ambition for floating wind is rated uncertain, the nation wins out thanks to its tried-and-tested regulatory framework for offshore wind and strong availability of sites.