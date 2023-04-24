Britain and the Netherlands plan to build a cross-border interconnector through the North Sea that could link up to 2GW of Dutch offshore wind capacity to the power grids of both countries via a giant subsea high voltage direct current (HVDC) power trunkline.

Dubbed ‘LionLink’, the hybrid interconnector plan was presented as key project in the North Sea Energy Declaration made at a summit in Ostend, Belgium today.

“Today’s historic deal with the Netherlands connects our two countries together through this exciting feat of innovation and engineering – the largest of its kind in the world which will provide enough electricity for more homes than in Manchester and Birmingham combined,” said UK energy secretary Grant Shapps.