Masdar – the Abu Dhabi-based global renewable energy player – swooped for a major stake in alongside Iberdrola in Germany’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm as the UAE prepares to host the COP28 climate summit.

Masdar will become 49% co-owner of Baltic Eagle with the Spain-based global green power giant retaining the rest under a deal that values the wind farm at €1.6bn ($1.8bn).

The agreement – which was tipped as on the cards earlier in July – is part of a deepening partnership between Masdar and Iberdrola, two of the most ambitious players in global renewables.