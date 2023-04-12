More than 10,260 projects comprising 2TW of generator capacity and storage were actively seeking interconnection in the US at the start of this year, a massive increase of 700GW in 2022, according to a new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The combined 1.35TW of generator capacity and 680GW of storage in interconnection queues of the seven US regional electric grids and 35 largest utilities exceeds the 1.26TW installed capacity of the country’s plant fleet. The queues also exceed peak load demand in most of the regional grids.