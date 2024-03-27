Goldwind kept its place at the top of BloombergNEF’s latest global wind turbine rankings that were dominated by Chinese players thanks to their vast domestic market.

Goldwind with 16.4GW of capacity additions in 2023 was followed by fast-growing compatriot Envision Energy with 15.4GW in the latest annual release of the research group’s closely watched figures on newly-installed capacity.

Vestas, number-two last year but now third, was the leading Western wind player in a 2023 top 10 that includes six Chinese names (see panel at foot), including a new global offshore wind number-one in the shape of MingYang with almost 3GW added at sea.