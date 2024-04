Startup Kalypso signed a letter of intent with Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC for the engineering and design of a US-built, Jones Act-compliant cable laying vessel (CLV) to serve the offshore wind sector – a first for the nation.

The Jones Act bans foreign-flagged vessels from calling in at consecutive US ports or points on the outer continental shelf, including wind turbines, forcing the use of domestically built ships or logistical workarounds that add complexity and cost.