Web retail giant Amazon will buy energy from a solar project being built on the former site of a 120-year-old coal mine - its first renewable energy project on land abandoned due to toxic pollution from industrial use.

The company will use electricity to power its Amazon Web Services data centres, physical stores, and fulfillment centres.

The 170MW Amazon Solar Farm Maryland - CPV Backbone will employ 300,000 panels and be the largest solar array in the state upon completion, according to project developer Competitive Power Ventures, which is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.