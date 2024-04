Despite a sluggish first quarter, GE Vernova expects its wind turbine business to approach profitability this year driven by positive price and cost reductions, and substantial onshore revenue uptick led by North America, the company said Thursday.

“We continue to make good progress on our turnaround,” CFO Ken Parks told analysts on an earnings call, GE Vernova’s first as an independent, publicly traded company since its 2 April spin-off by the former General Electric.