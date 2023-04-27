Debate over the need to standardise turbine sizes is focusing on the wrong obstacle to industry growth – the scale and predictability of project volume, claimed Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind CEO Marc Becker.

Amid intense discussion over whether OEMs should halt the scale up of models to ease pressure on the wider supply chain, Becker told the WindEurope 2023 conference that the issue – while important – is not the fundamental barrier to growth in the sector.

“When discussing turning a huge ambition into reality, I don’t think turbines are the problem.