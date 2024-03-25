European wind turbine manufacturers’ intention to “harvest the benefits” of current technology platforms doesn’t mean they won’t continue their research and development (R&D) work and “look into future generations of turbines in parallel”, RWE offshore wind chief Thomas Michel told Recharge.

In offshore wind, OEMs such as Denmark’s Vestas repeatedly have said they plan to pause at the current capacity rating of 15 or 16MW to ensure they benefit from investments made in developing the latest turbine platform and manufacturing facilities.