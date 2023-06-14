Wind manufacturers are worried about the impact on the supply chain of a German government plan to grant successful bidders from onshore wind tenders in the past two years the chance to hand back capacity secured in auctions, Recharge has learned.

The cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz had approved the measure earlier this month, which after finding its way into the text of an amendment of Germany’s energy price control act could be approved by parliament by early July.

Winning projects from auctions in 2021 and 2022 with a combined volume of about 5GW have not yet been realised, according to the economics and climate ministry.