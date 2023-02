An investigation is underway after a turbine at a US wind farm leaned and then collapsed to the ground.

The turbine at the Pioneer Trail project in the state of Illinois came down late last week, operator RWE Renewables Americas confirmed to Recharge.

Local media reports said the turbine had been leaning to one side for 36 hours before collapsing.

The 150MW Pioneer Trail, which entered service in 2011, uses 94 1.6MW