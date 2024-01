Should Republicans led by Donald Trump win control of the White House and Congress in November national elections, it is improbable they would revoke the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the landmark US climate law, according to John Ketchum, CEO of NextEra Energy.

“[We] see any repeal of IRA as unlikely,” he said on an earnings call. NextEra is the largest US wind, solar, and battery storage capacity owner with more than a 20GW backlog of projects.