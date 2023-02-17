Vineyard Wind 1, the first US commercial-scale offshore array, has doubled the number of jobs created and project-related economic output that had been forecast five years ago, an early indication of the industry’s potential as a growth driver, according to a recent report.

The pioneering development, a 50-50 joint venture (JV) of Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Iberdrola-owned Avangrid, began its development phase in 2017 but was a lightning rod for opposition and subject to a delay by President Donald Trump's administration in 2019.