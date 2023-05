Troubled wind OEM giant Siemens Gamesa will sell its 32% stake in tower specialist Windar Renovables as it moves to “focus on its core business”.

Siemens Gamesa agreed to sell its Windar shareholding to private equity group Bridgepoint. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Currently being taken into full ownership by parent group Siemens Energy, Siemens Gamesa is the subject of a major turnaround effort by management focused on its onshore wind operation.