Orsted has unveiled Lene Skole as the choice for its new board chair, replacing Thomas Thune Andersen who is stepping down from the role at the global offshore wind giant.

Skole – currently Orsted’s deputy chair and CEO of Danish healthcare foundation Lundbeckfonden – will be proposed as the new chair at the group’s annual meeting on 5 March.

Andrew Brown, currently acting chief financial officer, will step up as deputy chair.