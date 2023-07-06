Equinor’s recent decision to pause the gigascale Trollvind floating wind project was a “special case” and its postponement doesn’t mean the oil & gas giant is wavering in its commitment to the technology, said Trine Borum Bojsen, senior vice president for renewables in Europe.

“It was postponed due to various specific reasons related to technology, turbine availability within that very ambitious timeline we had,” she said at a webinar hosted by research company Aegir Insights.

“And then … we have a general kind of cost increase pressure these days.