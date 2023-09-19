US electric grid operators lag far behind global counterparts in deploying high-voltage direct current (HVDC) lines, despite the need to dramatically expand the nation’s transmission capacity to efficiently move low-cost renewable power long distances, and to meet increased demand and ensure reliable supply, according to a new report.

The report, The Operational and Market Benefits of HVDC to System Operators, offers nine recommendations to address barriers the technology faces in the US.

“HVDC technologies offer a tremendous opportunity for the US to upgrade and expand its aging transmission system, but we need to act now to address obstacles preventing greater domestic deployment,” said Johannes Pfeifenberger, principal with The Brattle Group and report co-author.