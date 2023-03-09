French oil supermajor TotalEnergies and local partner Rise Light & Power (Rise)’s New York Bight offshore wind project Attentive Energy One has sweetened its offer in the state’s round 3 tender with two new port facilities.

Attentive Energy One proposes to contract two port facilities in New York Harbour, including marshalling at the Arthur Kill Terminal on the New York City borough of Staten Island as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) at Ravenswood Generating Station in Queens.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda), the state agency overseeing offshore wind development, closed