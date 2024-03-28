The CEO of French oil & gas giant TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, and the chairman of Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy (MYSE), Zhang Chuanwei, last week met in Beijing to discuss a “further deepening international cooperation”, according to Chinese media.

At the meeting, Zhang stressed how his company “can help Total build more green lighthouse projects around the world, promote the sustainable development of the global economy, and accelerate the path toward eco-friendly, green, and low-carbon development”, the Polaris news website said, adding that Pouyanné recognised Mingyang's achievements in the field of renewable energy.