French oil & gas giant TotalEnergies is boosting its international cooperation in offshore wind with Macquarie-owned Corio Generation through buying nearly half of a 2GW project pipeline in Taiwan.

The two companies have signed a joint-venture deal to develop the Formosa 3 trio of projects, including the 600MW Haiding 2 wind farm that had been successful in a late 2022 tender for grid capacity off the island.

The three proposed Haiding wind farms are part of the Formosa 3 project off Changhua County in the Taiwan Strait in 2018 had already received an environmental green light.