French oil major TotalEnergies announced sale of a substantial stake in its 1.1GW Seagreen offshore wind farm facing Scotland to longstanding Thai partner, state petroleum firm PTTEP.

The agreement would see PTTEP take a 25.5% stake in the project for £522m ($689m), with TotalEnergies retaining 25.5% and UK-based energy firm SSE Renewables owning the remaining 49%.

“After a long history of partnership in gas production in Thailand, we are delighted to welcome PTTEP as a shareholder partner in the Seagreen offshore wind farm alongside SSE, which marks a first step in our collaboration with PTTEP in renewable energies,” said Patrick Pouyanné,...