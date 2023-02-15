Total Eren, the 30% TotalEnergies-owned independent power producer, is entering the Honduran wind market with a first project, San Marcos, having set the seal on a 25-year power deal with national electricity company, Empresa Nacional de Energía Eléctrica (ENEE) for production from the future plant.

The long-in-development 112MW wind farm, to be built in San Marcos de Colón in the Choluteca department by a special purpose company, San Marcos Wind Energy (SMWE), will generate 500GWh a year once online, enough to supply electricity to 460,000 Hondurans, while avoiding 390,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.