French oil major and offshore wind heavyweight TotalEnergies with partner Corio and leading independent US renewables firm Invenergy with energyRE were winners in the New Jersey round 3 tender, the state utility regulator announced today.

The TotalEnergies-led joint venture (JV) won an offtake contract from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) for its 1.34GW Attentive Energy 2 project at $131/MWh.