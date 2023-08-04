A top Japanese politician resigned on Friday hours after reports that his home was raided as part of a bribery probe involving an offshore wind developer.

Masatoshi Akimoto stepped down as parliamentary vice president following claims that he is being investigated over receipt of 30 million yen ($210,000) in payment from a developer, named in multiple media outlets as Japan Wind Development.

Investigators searched the home and office of Akimoto, a leading member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the Asahi Shimbun news outlet. The claims relate to allegations of payments made to raise questions over offshore wind in the Japanese parliament, it added.

Akimoto has been a prominent voice in the debate over Japan’s introduction of large-scale offshore wind auctions and its wider ambitions for wind at sea.

Recharge reported exclusively earlier this year how Akimoto expects the government to bring forward legislation to open up its far-offshore exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Recharge has attempted to contact Japan Wind Development for comment.

Article continues below the advert

A statement from the company quoted by Asahi Shimbun said: “There has been no case of bribing lawmakers or civil servants, and there are several documents that provide objective evidence of this.”

Japan staged its first large scale fixed-bottom offshore wind auction in 2021, with consortia led by conglomerate Mitsubishi sweeping the board.

The country has one of the world’s most ambitious offshore wind targets to build 30-45GW by 2040.