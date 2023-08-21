A consortium led by two of the top women in the renewable energy sector has entered the race for the first generation of Australian offshore wind projects, with a bid for a 5GW farm off the coast of Victoria.

EnergyAustralia and Dutch offshore specialist Boskalis are part of the five-company Elanora Offshore consortium, which claims its planned wind farm could provide 40% of the state of Victoria’s energy needs.

The other members are wind specialist KIMAenergy and renewables investor Polpo Investments, both based in Australia; and Poland’s Respect Energy, an established energy trader and retailer that operates across Europe.