Two top Biden administration officials shaping the US offshore wind sector pledged further action to boost the industry, as deputy energy secretary David Turk admitted it currently faces a “great test” that it must pass to achieve liftoff.

Turk told the IPF 2024 industry event in New Orleans that offshore wind is “in the midst of challenges, there’s no doubt about it” due to the supply chain and inflationary pressures that have caused havoc in the sector over the last 18 months.